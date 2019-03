A family-owned pizzeria with New York roots is expanding to Maywood.

Singas Famous Pizza opened its first store in Queens in 1967 and began expanding across the borough in the 1980s.

The shop's first New Jersey location opened in Edison in 1991. Singas now has locations in North Brunswick, Jersey City, Lake Hiawatha and Elmwood Park.

No word yet on an opening date.

