New Wawa Store Opens On Route 15

Valerie Musson
Wawa, 767 State Route 15 South, Lake Hopatcong, NJ
Wawa, 767 State Route 15 South, Lake Hopatcong, NJ Photo Credit: Facebook/Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ

A new Wawa store is now open on Route 15S in Morris County.

The opening of the new Lake Hopatcong location was celebrated Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Jefferson Township Mayor Eric Wilsusen.

“Welcome and congratulations to Wawa!” Wilsusen said. “Thank you for choosing our community to open your business in and thank you for your generous donations to our first responders!”

The new store’s menu features all the brand’s beloved hoagies, breakfast sandwiches, beverages and more.

Plus, Wawa is offering free coffee every Tuesday for its rewards members.

The new store is open 24 hours a day.

Other new Wawa stores set to open this fall will be in Burlington, Camden, Cumberland and Monmouth counties.

Wawa, 767 State Route 15 South, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849

