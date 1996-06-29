Contact Us
New Sunoco Gas Station, Convenience Store Opens In Morris County

Valerie Musson
(L-R) Sanem Kurtuldu, Ali Yazici, Leyla Kurtuldu, Huseyin Kurtuldu, Mayor Robert J. Greenbaum, Yaren Kurtuldu, Gizem Kurtuldu and Leutrim G Jonbalaj Photo Credit: Mayor Rob Greenbaum via Facebook

A new Sunoco gas station and convenience store is now open in Morris County.

The grand opening was held Tuesday for the new location at 15 Route 46 in Budd Lake, according to a Facebook post from Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum, who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The gas station and convenience store chain joins nearby Morris County locations in Morristown (E Hanover Avenue), Parsippany (Route 46 West), Denville (Route 10 East), Pompton Plains (Route 23 and Newark Pompton Turnpike) and Long Valley (E Mill Road).

The new Sunoco is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Join me in welcoming another business to Mount Olive,” Mayor Greenbaum wrote.

Sunoco Gas Station, 15 Rt. 46 East, Budd Lake

