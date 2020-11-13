New Restaurant 'The Supper Club' Open For Dinner In Hoboken

A new restaurant with a seasonal menu has opened four days a week for dinner a Hoboken cafe.

"The Supper Club" is located inside Bwè Kafe on Adams Street, Friday through Monday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The eatery is run by Greer Lou, who is also the executive chef.

Starters options include sweet potato and lentil soup with coconut, coriander and ginger ($9) and avocado and beet salad ($12).

Entrees include braised pork shoulder with fried rosemary, cannellini beans and roasted cabbage ($28) and chicken al mattone with long-cooked greens and polenta ($25).

Try mac & cheese, broccoli or a winter squash puree. Dessert is Buttermilk Panna Cotta with Amarena Cherries and Cornmeal Biscotti, and Orange-Almond Olive Oil Cake with Poached Mandarins.

The Supper Club, open Friday through Monday at 1401 Adams St., Hoboken.

