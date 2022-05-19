New Owners, Same Pizza: New Chapter Begins For La Bella Roma In Paramus

Longtime Paramus pizzeria La Bella Roma is under new ownership.

However, customers likely won't notice a change, the new owners tell Daily Voice.

The previous owners of the Farview Avenue shop — in business for nearly 50 years — have been looking to sell the business for about two years, sources say.

Finally, they struck a deal. And the new owners are excited to be at the helm of the shop that for years has brought borough residents great food and lots of joy.

The announcement of the sale came in a post from the borough’s mayor, Richard LaBarbiera, who described the business as a “pillar” of the community.

“While the decision comes with great sadness, we have so many wonderful memories to cherish in this next chapter of our lives,” reads the message from longtime owners Nick and Vito Fiorino, who took over for their father and continued the family legacy in 1992.

Originally opened in 1974, the North Farview Avenue eatery quickly developed a reputation for both quality and variety, dishing up authentic Italian eats like pastas, calzones, strombolis, chicken, shrimp, and veal, as well as hot and cold subs, sandwiches, paninis, soups, and much more.

The decision comes following the death of the Fiorinos’ father, Michael, an Italian immigrant, in January 2021.

“On behalf of our father and families, we would like to thank our most loyal customers for your continued support throughout the years,” reads the Fiorinos’ closing message.

“We will continue to cherish the incredible friendships and relationships built and carry them with us just as we hope you do too.”

The post was flooded with comments from longtime customers coping with another blow to the borough’s food scene.

“Pizza Town, Fireplace, La Bella Roma... my childhood eateries continue slipping away…Best of luck,” one comment says.

Others gave shout-outs to the establishment’s one-of-a-kind customer service throughout the decades.

“One thing that always stuck with me was how Nick recognized our family by our phone number when we called in our orders in the late 80s and into the 90s…That personal touch stuck with me as a great example of customer service.”

It was not immediately clear when the new owners would take over, or whether the restaurant would close during the transition of ownership.

“As we move into this next chapter of our lives, enjoying time with our families, we hope that this decision comes with understanding,” concludes the Fiorinos’ message.

“We hope to see La Bella Roma continue to grow under new ownership and wish them the best of luck.”

Editor's note: A previous headline on this story said that La Bella Roma was closing. The story has been updated for accuracy to reflect that it is not closing, rather, has been sold.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.