New Milford Dad Took Health Into His Own Hands With Westwood-Bound Juice Bar

Finding somewhere to run has never been difficult for New Milford dad Albert Colon.

Finding a healthy place to eat, however, proved to be more challenging.

"I used to run a lot but there were not that many healthy food places around here," said Colon, who still tries to run a few times a week.

"If I wanted something healthy to eat I'd have to go to Edgewater or Hoboken."

Colon took matters into his own hands and opened The Raw Squeeze on River Road in 2017.

Next month, he plans on opening a second location in Westwood.

The dad of two hopes the two storefronts will make life easier for other health and fitness enthusiasts, like himself.

The Raw Squeeze opens in New Milford, August 2017.

Colon began experimenting with meals and smoothies chock-full of superfoods in his own kitchen.

The ones that worked became the foundation for the menu at The Raw Squeeze.

"It got me thinking, why not do it for work?" Colon said. "I can give the community a healthier option, too."

Fresh juices and smoothies from The Raw Squeeze.

Smoothie bowl from The Raw Squeeze.

The opening of his new business was the perfect time for Colon to leave his nine-year career in the corporate world.

"I’ve always wanted to be my own boss," he said. "I created that opportunity for myself."

The Raw Squeeze is aiming for a mid-October opening at 119 Westwood Ave., in Westwood. Salads and soups will be added to the menu, the owner said.

Check out the current location at 1033 River Road in New Milford.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.