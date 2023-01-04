Contact Us
Business

New Lounge Breathes Life Into Old South Jersey Diner

Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge
Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge Photo Credit: Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge Facebook
Mastori's Diner Mastori's Diner
Mastori's Diner Photo Credit: Google Maps

There's a new, luxurious restaurant open in South Jersey. 

Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge totally removed the former Mastons Diner at 144 Route 130 in Bordentown.

"Anything is possible when everything is first class," the eatery says at the top of its web page.

The menu includes seafood, steaks, and housemade pastas "served with impeccable finesse, elegance, and care," the restaurant says.

Executive Chef Maurizio Peccolo crafts high-end, authentic Italian dishes with modern precision and flair. The culinary traditions of the region from which Lucca takes its name serve as the inspiration for all its offerings.

The location previously operated as a diner for nearly 60 years. Mary and Nick Mastons started Mastoris Diner in 1961.

Click here for the lounge's Facebook page. 

