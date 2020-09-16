New Jersey Pizzerias Named Among 101 Best In America

New Jersey pizza joints snagged four spots on the Daily Meal's annual list of 101 best pizzerias in the U.S.

Three of those four were included in last year's rundown, which named six Garden State spots.

"Although they’re each special in their own ways, the following pizzas have many of the qualities you’d expect in an above-standard pie: saucy, cheesy slices of heaven with a doughy-yet-crispy crust and a nice flop; along with a respectable amount of grease," the website says, "just enough to get the job done.

"Some have basic-but-essential ingredients like pepperoni and house-made sausage, while others venture outside the box with creative-yet-functional toppings."

These Jersey spots made the list:

Click here for the full list.

