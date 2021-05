A new ice cream spot has opened in Bergen County.

Located in Closter, Daniela's is family owned and operated and uses all-natural fresh ingredients, its website says.

Daniela's ice cream flavors. Daniela's website (courtesy)

Daniela's is open from noon to 9 p.m. daily at 234 Closter Dock Road.

