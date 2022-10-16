Contact Us
New Greek Restaurant Replaces Old Greek Restaurant In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
fish
fish Photo Credit: Nisiotis_Taverna Instagram

The space at 365 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck seems to attract Greek restaurants.

Nisiotis Taverna has opened in the space formerly occupied by Vasili’s Taverna, as first reported by BoozyBurbs. Vasili's closed sometime over the summer. 

Nistiotis' Instagram page says it offers traditional Greek cuisine featuring an array of homemade meat and seafood dishes. Vegetarian options are also available.

Nistiotis Tavern, 365 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck.

