New Gastropub Opens In Hackensack Replacing 40-Year-Old Tavern

Cecilia Levine
SideBar
SideBar Photo Credit: SideBar Hackensack Instagram

A gastropub has opened in Hackensack.

SideBar replaces General Poor’s Tavern, which recently closed after nearly 40 years in business on Main Street.

General manager Seth Bendian and Chef Danny Connell were brought to the location by longtime owner Bob Laxm.

The goal? "To restore the space’s classic look and feel, and create an atmosphere and menu that would reach the adjacent Courthouse and shifting Downtown demographic," according to SideBar's website.

"SideBar features local craft beers, classic and signature cocktails and international wines. The eclectic menu consists of snacks and small plates as well as traditional lunch and dinner fare."

SideBar, 45 Main St., Hackensack

