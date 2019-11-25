NEW EATS: Restaurant Openings In Bergen, Passaic Counties

A steakhouse. A doughnut shop. Several cafes.

Get ready for the litany of new eateries opening soon in Bergen and Passaic counties.

Here are some new places to try.

These openings were originally reported by BoozyBurbs.com.

Brisket from Reilly's rib cage, opening in Hillsdale's former Starbucks location.

Reilly's Rib Cage, Hillsdale: A year after announcing the closing its Bergenfield location, this locally-owned BBQ joint will open in the shuttered Starbucks in Hillsdale. Opening will be sometime in 2020. 126 Broadway, Hillsdale

The Bodega Deli & Grill, Hackensack: A new one-stop shop opening in Hackensack. The menu is still in the works and an opening date has not yet been announced. 109 Main St., Hackensack

Cabana Coffee Co., Wayne: Owner of Hasbrouck Heights' Koffeewagon Roasters Bruce Pettineo has opened this new coffee joint, with a larger coffee selection. Seating for 20 people will be available, open seven days a week. 1581 Route 23 South, Wayne

Bruce Pettineo opened Cabana Coffee Co. in Wayne

Segovia Tavern, Oakland: The steakhouse with locations in Carlstadt, Little Ferry and Moonachie is opening a fourth, reportedly with the same menu as Little Ferry's. "A dining experience inspired by a passion for the rich bold flavors of Spanish and Portuguese cuisine," the Segovia website says. Now open for lunch and dinner at 110 West Oakland Ave., Oakland

Dipped Doughnuts, Cliffside Park: This new doughnut shop is expected to open at the end of the week. Stop by for customizable doughnuts, ice cream, milk shakes and more. 677 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park

Antipasti Pizza & Wine Bar, Englewood: Eat in or take out from this new Italian restaurant and wine bar that boasts fresh pizzas, pastas, salads, soups, breads and more. 24 Van Brunt St., Englewood

Blueberry muffins from Bars & Bites.

Bars & Bites, East Rutherford: A trio of friends hailing from the food industry have opened this cafe and eatery. Come try seasonal treats (with gluten-free options) like cider doughnuts, cake bars, banana bread, baguettes, sourdough bread, and organic coffee from Vermont. 252B Park Ave., East Rutherford

Cookies from Bars & Bites.

