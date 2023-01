Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.

This one, in Wallington.

The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, which closed in 2020.

While an opening date has not yet been set, it could happen sometime next month, BoozyBurbs said.

Follow the Wallington Diner for updates on Facebook.

