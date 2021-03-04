New 24-Hour Morris County Wawa Holds Grand Opening

A new Wawa store has opened its doors in Morris County.

The new 24-hour Randolph store at 358 Route 10 opened Thursday at 8 a.m.

The gas station and convenience store chain is known for its made-to-order deli sandwiches and other food items.

“We would like to welcome Wawa to the Randolph community!” reads a Facebook post from the Township Economic Development Committee.

“I don't know about you, but we are super excited!”

Wawa celebrated the opening by making a $1,000 donation to the Randolph Township Fire Department.

“We were invited to be a part of their official opening ceremony and they surprised Randolph Township Fire Department with a $1000 donation for any equipment or supplies we need,” the department said. “Thank you very much Wawa!”

Wawa operates more than 250 locations in the Garden State. Click here to find a store near you.

Wawa, 358 Route 10, Randolph, NJ 07869

