Bistro 46 in Netcong will be opening a second location in Morristown.

The restaurant will be replacing Fiore's formerly located at 12 Elm St., Morristown Rising reports.

Bistro 46 hopes on opening in the next three months, assuming the permit comes on time, MR reports.

The menu boasts mostly comfort food with plenty of healthy options.

Updates will be posted to the Bistro 46 Facebook page.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.