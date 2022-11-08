Contact Us
Neapolitan Pizzeria Opens On Jersey Shore

Cecilia Levine
La Riva
La Riva Photo Credit: La Riva Instagram

It's called La Riva and it means The Shore, because that's exactly where it is.

The Neapolitan pizzeria and Italian restaurant is now open in Barnegat Light.

It's serving up house-made mozzarella, baked rigatoni, NY strip steak and a variety of other Italian small plates, shared plates and entrees. The crown jewel, of course, is the Neapolitan pizza.

Pies range from $19 to $29 and include margherita, clam, roasted mushroom, sweet sausage and more.

La Riva is BYOB and located at 408 Broadway, in Barnegat Light.

