Nationwide Recall Issued For Brand Of Blueberries Due To Levels Of Lead

A company has issued an urgent recall of blueberries sold in the United States due to the potential presence of lead levels above the FDA's recommended limits.

BrandStorm Inc. announced the recall of two lots of its Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry pouches on Thursday, July 14.

The company said the pouches were distributed in the US through retail and online stores.

As of the announcement, the company said it hadn't received any reports of adverse reactions linked to the recalled blueberries.

The recall includes the following products:

Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024 - 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025 - 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

BrandStorm Inc. said consumers should not eat the recalled products and should discard them.

Refunds are available at the place of purchase, the company said.

According to the announcement, those who ordered the products on the Natierra website can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

