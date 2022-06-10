Mother's Ale House In Wayne Listed At $2.6 Million

Mother's Ale House in Wayne has hit the real estate market.

The Route 23 Mountainview Boulevard building spans 11,695 square square feet, according to the listing by New Vistas Corp.

The sale comes with a liquor license, parking lot with 76 spaces, and a finished basement to be used as a banquet room.

The restaurant closed two months ago. It was apparently purchased by the bank at a sheriff's sale for $100 in May, NorthJersey.com reports. The lien holder had gone forward with foreclosure proceedings.

As of August, the former owner apparently owed the bank more than $2.5 million, the outlet says.

Click here for the complete Mother's Ale House listing.

