Most Popular Pizzerias In Morris, Sussex Counties

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are plenty you can try today in Morris and Sussex counties.
The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.
M&S Pizza, Dover
Pomodoro Ristorante & Pizzeria, Morristown
Fiamma Wood Fired Pizza, Morristown
Mangiano Pizza Restaurant & Catering, Cedar Knolls
Anthony Francos Restaurant & Pizzeria, Sparta
Delizia Pizza Kitchen, Boonton
Dominick’s Pizzeria, Newton
Carmine’s Pizza, Netcong
Eccola, Parsippany
New York Pizza and Italian Restaurant, Chester
Maria’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, Wharton
A G Pizza and Restaurant, Branchville
Arminio's Italian Corner, Chatham
V & J Pizza, Pompton Plains
Tony’s Pizza & Pasta Restaurant, Hamburg
Did we miss one? Email vmusson@dailyvoice.com.
