North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Most Popular Pizzerias In Morris, Sussex Counties

Valerie Musson
Margherita pizza from M & S in Dover
Margherita pizza from M & S in Dover

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are plenty you can try today in Morris and Sussex counties.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.

M&S Pizza, Dover

Pomodoro Ristorante & Pizzeria, Morristown

Fiamma Wood Fired Pizza, Morristown

Mangiano Pizza Restaurant & Catering, Cedar Knolls

Anthony Francos Restaurant & Pizzeria, Sparta

Delizia Pizza Kitchen, Boonton

Dominick’s Pizzeria, Newton

Carmine’s Pizza, Netcong

Eccola, Parsippany

New York Pizza and Italian Restaurant, Chester

Maria’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, Wharton

A G Pizza and Restaurant, Branchville

Arminio's Italian Corner, Chatham

V & J Pizza, Pompton Plains

Tony’s Pizza & Pasta Restaurant, Hamburg

Did we miss one? Email vmusson@dailyvoice.com.

