Most Popular Pizzerias In Hudson, Union Counties

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are plenty you can try today in Hudson and Union counties.
The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers
Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.
Artichoke, Hoboken (with location coming to Jersey City)
Aumm Aumm, North Bergen
The Brick Fire Baked Pizza, Hoboken
De Palma, Union City
Downtown Pizza, Union City
Fiamma, Westfield
Gennaro's, Westfield
Houdini Pizza Laboratory, Fanwood
Mario's Classic Pizza, Hoboken
Perfect Pizza, North Bergen
Razza, Jersey City
Renato's, Jersey City
Sal's, West New York
Santillo's, Elizabeth
Tenth Street Pizza & Pasta, Hoboken
Termini, Union City
Tony Boloney's, Hoboken
Trattoria La Sorrentina, North Bergen
