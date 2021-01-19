There's a reason New Jersey has been dubbed the Diner Capital of the World.

There are more than 600 -- old and new, big and small. Each one with its own take on disco fries, cheesecake and brunch.

It would be impossible to pick just one favorite, but here are some of the most popular diners in Central Jersey.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

