Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Rochelle Park PD: Long Island Fugitive Who Bought Motorcycle With Stolen ID Caught Trying Again
Business

Most Popular Diners In Central Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Skylark Diner
Skylark Diner Photo Credit: Jude Carter

There's a reason New Jersey has been dubbed the Diner Capital of the World.

There are more than 600 -- old and new, big and small. Each one with its own take on disco fries, cheesecake and brunch.

It would be impossible to pick just one favorite, but here are some of the most popular diners in Central Jersey.

ALSO SEE: Most Popular Diners In North Jersey

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.