Mother's Day will be here before you know it, have you booked brunch yet?

Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of brunch spots in Bergen County to choose from.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

The Hill, Closter

Sofia, Englewood

Candlewyck Diner, Rutherford

Willow and Whisk, Wyckoff

Just Janice, Ho-Ho-Kus

Rutherford Pancake House

Raymond's, Ridgewood

Juany's, Fair Lawn

MK Valencia, Ridgefield Park

City Perch, Fort Lee

