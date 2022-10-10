Morris County's The Little Food Inn Closes After 14 Years

The Little Food Inn restaurant has closed its doors after 14 years of serving the Morris County community citing industry changes.

The eatery, located on the Newark Pompton Turnpike in Pompton Plains, made the announcement on social media on Sunday, Oct. 2.

“With a very heavy heart we are announcing that we are closing The Little Food Inn,” owners Dana and Aaron wrote.

“We are so very proud of our 14 years bringing a little bit of comfort food to Pompton Plains. We wouldn’t have reached this milestone without the talent, dedication and hard work of all of our amazing staff over the years.”

The Little Food Inn had developed a reputation for its hearty and classic American staples. It was also a beloved gathering place for celebrations.

“The restaurant industry has changed dramatically since we opened,” the post continues. “One thing that hasn’t changed is the support from this incredible community.”

The post was flooded with more than 500 comments, 1,200 reactions and 100 shares from longtime patrons who say they are “heartbroken” at the announcement.

“We have been humbled each and every time you chose to dine with us, and are grateful for the long-lasting friendships we have made with so many of you,” the post concludes.

“Sharing in your celebrations, watching first dates, seeing your children grow and work their first job, and simply conversing on a regular old weeknight, have all meant the world to us. We will keep these special memories in our hearts.”

The Little Food Inn, 575 Newark Pompton Tpke, Pompton Plains, NJ, United States, 07444

