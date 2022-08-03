Morris County ShopRite Cashier Stole $1K From Register Over Course Of Several Months: Police

A Morris County ShopRite cashier was arrested after police say he stole about $1,000 from his cash register over the course of several months.

Pedro Sandoval-Ayala, 22, is accused of stealing the funds from his register at the Hanover Avenue store, Hanover Police Chief Michael Loock said in a Tuesday release.

Loss prevention officers saw Sandoval-Ayala taking the funds and detained him before contacting police, who arrested him on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Loock said.

Sandoval-Ayala, of Morristown, stole a total of about $1,000 “over [the] last few months,” police said.

Sandoval-Ayala was taken to police headquarters for processing, where he was found to have other active warrants totaling $500, Loock said.

Sandoval-Ayala was charged with theft by unlawful taking and released pending an appearance in court.

