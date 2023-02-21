Morris County Seafood Restaurant To Shutter

A popular seafood restaurant is shutting down in Morris County.

H2Ocean Restaurant and Raw Bar will close on April 1, but the owners are not ruling out opening up a similar eatery at a new location sometime down the line.

H2Ocean first opened in August 2014. It was the restaurant owners' third restaurant, located at 41 Ridgedale Ave. in Cedar Knolls.

Michael Frodella, who owns H2Ocean with his wife, Sylvia, said a developer came forward for a memory care facility and they made a business and family decision to sell. "The land was more valuable than what is on it,'' Frodella said.

Selling had no reflection on how the business was doing, he said. "The restaurant is very successful. We're leaving on top. Business is very good," Frodella told Daily Voice.

Frodella said H2Ocean retains its name and liquor license in the sale.

"We'll see where the journey takes us,'' Frodella said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.