Morris County Man Nabbed In Hackettstown Bagel Shop Burglary, Police Say

A Morris County man previously put behind bars for a series of burglaries throughout North Jersey was found to be behind the recent break-in of a popular Hackettstown bagel shop, police announced.

Riverdale resident Joseph Demauex, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief, Hackettstown Police said.

Demauex is accused of breaking into Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II on Mountain Avenue using the drive-thru window on Wednesday, Dec. 29, police said.

Demauex stole $1,600 in cash, two cash registers valued at $1,650 each, and then fled the scene, DailyVoice.com reported.

Surveillance footage showed the burglar hauling away the registers and fleeing.

Demauex is also a suspect in a series of commercial theft and burglary investigations throughout North Jersey and southern New York, police said.

He was previously put behind bars at the Passaic County Jail on $400,000 bail in connection to a burglary at the Union Avenue Deli in Bloomingdale and a home break-in, NJ.com reported.

Demauex was being held at the county jail pending a court appearance.

Assisting agencies included the Fairfield Township Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Clinton Township Police Department.

