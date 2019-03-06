Morris County Chinese Restaurant Named New Jersey's Best

Of the 41,000 Chinese food restaurants in America, one in Denville outshines most of them.

The Daily Meal tracked down the single best Chinese restaurant in every state: New Jersey's is Hunan Taste.

"Even though you might think that you can’t find truly authentic Chinese fare outside of the major coastal cities, you won’t believe how many great Chinese restaurants can be found in some really unexpected spots," said the website, "a lot closer than you might think."

The upscale Hunan Taste was founded in 1986 by the Hsuing family and is well-known for its soup dumplings, steamed or fried whole fish, Peking duck, mandarin pork chop, and sizzling filet mignon, The Daily Meal said.

"There’s also a separate section of the menu devoted to traditional Chinese dishes including beef tendon and tripe in hot Sichuan pepper sauce; bang bang chicken (shredded in hot peanut sesame sauce — a must-order); Sichuan beef, chicken, or fish in fiery hot oil; and the Emperor’s Special Seafood Pot, filled with shrimp, scallops, abalone, tripe, quail eggs, and sea cucumber."

Photo courtesy of @bites_of_everything (Instagram):

Click here for the full list.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.