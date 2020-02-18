Montvale Restaurant Employees, Brothers Take Over As New Owners

Two brothers who worked at an Italian restaurant in Montvale for more than 25 years have taken over as new owners.

The original Aldo & Gianni Restaurant owners sold the Montvale staple in 2018, and after a short period of mismanagement, it’s been resold once again.

This time, Jose and Franco Pinos had their chance at ownership — and they took it.

Jose’s wife, Hazel -- who helps with day-to-day operations -- said they have to “start from the ground to get back the customers.”

This includes giving the business a new name: Delpino Restaurant.

Don’t worry, A&G fans, the brothers are holding on to the restaurant’s classic menu. In fact, they continue to look for ways to expand on it.

“Every day we go and buy food to have something fresh and new,” said Jose’s wife, Hazel Pinos, who also helps out with day-to-day operations. “We’re adding new items to the menu.”

Jose and Franco’s other brother, John, still works in the kitchen, and many of the former staff members have retained their roles as well.

As for the restaurant’s decor, the changes have been minor but significant. New wall colors and the addition of a fireplace in the reception area have helped to modernize the atmosphere while keeping it comfortable.

“We’re trying to make it more warm and cozy for the customers,” said Pinos.

The brothers have also enacted a BYOB policy for the restaurant, so customers can bring along a bottle of vino to enjoy with their meal.

“We’re doing the transition little by little,” said Pinos. “We’re very happy.”

