Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Hackensack Police Disarm Distraught Man Wielding Kitchen Knife
Business

Montclair Restaurant Laurel & Sage Appears To Have Closed

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Laurel & Sage in Montclair
Laurel & Sage in Montclair Photo Credit: Google Maps

Montclair restaurant Laurel & Sage appears to have closed.

The Walnut Street's phone had been disconnected when Daily Voice called Thursday morning. 

Nothing had been posted on the restaurant's Facebook page since March. A discarded refrigerator unit was outside its building, and its space was dark and empty.

Owners Shawn Paul Dalziel and Jennifer Sransky named the modern American restaurant after their two daughters when they opened in 2015.

The following year, Laurel & Sage earned rave reviews in the "New York Times," having been awarded its top rating: "Excellent."

Send business tips to clevine@dailyvoice.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.