Montclair Neighbors Bail Out Struggling Burger Joint, Donate $1,200 In Food To Soup Kitchen

A small group of neighbors in Montclair came together to support a struggling local restaurant while providing donations to a soup kitchen.

Like most restaurants, Montclair eatery Stuffed Grass-Fed Burgers is feeling the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Business has dropped by as much as 70 percent since the outbreak, owner Dan Campeas told NJ.com .

Resident Kathleen Carroll worked with others on her Inwood Avenue block to purchase a combined $1,200 worth of the restaurant’s inventory of frozen meat — but not to keep for themselves.

Instead, the food was donated to Toni’s Kitchen , a Montclair soup kitchen that has served thousands of meals and during the ongoing crisis.

“Restaurants may be closed, but business owners’ hearts are open,” Toni’s wrote in an Instagram post .

“We appreciate how our wonderful community is helping us to get through this challenging time.”

Carroll hopes her actions will inspire others to take initiative in their local community.

“More will be called upon, those of us who have the ability to help out others are going to just have to keep doing it because we’re going to be in this for a while,” said Carroll.

“Hopefully other people get together and do things like this.”

