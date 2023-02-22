Middle Eastern Eatery Throwing Weekend-Long Party To Celebrate Route 17 Store Opening

It's a party at NAYA.

The fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant is treating customers to a weekend of music and free meals to celebrate its grand opening in Paramus in March.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at NAYA in Paramus on Friday, March 3 at 12:30 p.m., kicking off the weekend-long food festival at the Route 17 restaurant.

A Henna artist, DJ, face-painting and more will be at the restaurant.

While NAYA has several locations across New York City, the Paramus location is its first in the Garden State.

Customers can choose a pita, rice bowl or salad, then load it up with protein and veggies.

NAYA, 305 Route 17 South, Paramus

