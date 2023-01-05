Mercedes Recalling 324K Vehicles Due To Stalling Engines

Hundreds of thousands of Mercedes-Benz vehicles are reportedly being recalled nationwide due to engines that can suddenly stall while they're being driven, causing safety concerns.

The recall includes a host of models that were produced between the 2012 and 202 model years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In total, nearly 324,000 vehicles are subject to the recall, which was first reported by the AP.

Models impacted by the recall include:

ML550;

ML350;

AMG ML63;

ML250;

ML400;

GLE450;

GLE300;

GLE350;

GLE550;

GLE400;

AMG GLE43;

AMG GLE63.

Officials reportedly say that water can accumulate in the spare tire wheel well of the impacted vehicles and damage the fuel pump control, causing the engines to stall.

To rectify the issue, dealers will check vehicles for water intrusion, then install a drain plug and replace the fuel pump. Owners that have vehicles included in the recall are expected to be notified beginning in late February.

