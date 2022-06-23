Meet The Local Dad Expanding Popular North Jersey Salad Chain

A North Jersey dad is pitching in to help expand a popular salad chain.

Sloan Zuckerman, who lives in Tenafly with his family, is opening The Salad House in Englewood.

The chain has stores in Millburn, Morristown, Westfield, Montclair, Livingston, Ridgewood and Sparta. The Englewood store at 31 E. Palisade Ave. is already open.

Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2017, Salad House is a health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, made-to-order customizable salad creations.

In addition to its various salad menu items, Salad House also offers grain bowls, sandwiches, wraps, soups, appetizers and smoothies. The brand has eight locations open in New Jersey with several more currently under construction and even more in development.

Zuckerman, who was raised in Englewood Cliffs, says he is looking forward to serving delicious, customizable salad creations to the community.

“The Salad House provides customers with a level of customizability that is unique to the fast casual space,” stated Zuckerman. “Our menu has a wide variety of healthy lifestyle menu items, so that our customers will always be able to find something that satisfies their appetite.”

The Salad House has menu items that appeal to a variety of diets and food preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free. At Salad House, there is a, made-to-order menu item for everyone, even kid-friendly selections from chicken fingers to quesadillas.

As demand for healthy food rises, knowledgeable and dedicated franchise partners like Sloan are crucial to helping us expand Salad House’s presence,” stated Salad House’s Director of Franchise Development Jerry Eicke. “We are eager to see her share our delicious salads and other healthy lifestyle menu offerings with the people of Englewood.”

For more information, visit www.thesaladhouse.com or download the Salad House app to order directly for pickup or delivery.

