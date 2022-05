A new Mediterranean restaurant has opened in Wayne.

"Jackie Smalls" offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options with healthy twists.

Pancakes, French toast, yogurt bowls, eggs, smoothies, fresh juices, salads, wraps, paninis and more are on the menu for $7 to $13.

Kabobs, grain bowls, falafel and gyro platters are also available for $10 to $20.

Jackie Smalls is located at 584 Valley Road and open every day but Sunday.

