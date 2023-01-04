Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Vigilantes Defy Prosecutor, Snare Elmwood Park Man In Alleged Plan To Send Uber For Boy For Sex
Business

Massive Kosher Food Hall Coming To North Jersey Town

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Urban Shuk
Urban Shuk Photo Credit: Urban Shuk

A massive kosher food hall which could be the biggest in the area is slated to open in North Jersey later this year.

Urban Shuk will be opening along East Palisade Avenue in Englewood's busy downtown corridor.

The word shuk translates from Hebrew to outdoor market. Englewood's Urban Shuk offers a fast-casual collection of restaurants including Bubby and the Buddha (Chinese), Happy Bird (chicken), Plantery (vegetarian) Taco Union (Mexican) and Yom Brgr (burgers).

An exact opening date has not yet been announced.

Urban Shuk, 52 E. Palisade Ave., Englewood

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.