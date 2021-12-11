Married Couple Opens Italian Restaurant In Bergen County

Two Italians with a penchant for fresh food have opened a restaurant in Bergen County

Fiorentini -- the Italian word meaning "citizens of Florence" -- is open for dinner Wednesday to Sunday in Downtown Rutherford.

The restaurant is run by husband and wife duo, Antonio and Brenda, both natives of Florence, Italy.

Anthonio moved to New York in 2012 after attending the International Culinary School. His latest role was at the Metropolitan Opera. Brenda moved to New Jersey in 2005 and has more than 12 years of experience of designing and producing high-end events.

"Even though the couple lived in Florence only a few miles apart, they never met each other! Brenda and Antonio finally met in New York City in 2017, but both grew up in Florence, so they’re ‘Fiorentini,'" the restaurant's website says.

Fiorentini has a rotating, seasonal menu with a focus on farm-to-table eating.

Fiorentini, 98 Park Ave., Rutherford

