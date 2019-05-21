Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Business

Mahwah-Based DressBarn Closing All 650 Stores

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
DressBarn's 650 stores will close.
DressBarn's 650 stores will close. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

DressBarn, the women's clothing chain, is closing all 650 of its stores after being in business for nearly 60 years.

Parent company Ascena Retail Group based in Mahwah said it plans to focus on its more profitable brands, such as Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant.

DressBarn CFO Steven Taylor said the chain "has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment.”

Dressbarn has locations in Bloomfield, Edgewater, Hackensack, Kearny, Paramus, Westwood, Clifton, Florham Park, Parsippany, Wayne, Succasunna, Rockaway, Watchung, Union and more.

The closures won’t take place immediately and the company did not say when the stores are expected to shut down. In the meantime, in-store and online sales will continue, Dressbarn said.

DressBarn said that employees will be updated as decisions are made about when specific stores will close.

DressBarn employs about 6,800 people.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.