Lord & Taylor Closing All U.S. Stores Including 9 In NJ

Lord & Taylor, Paramus
Lord & Taylor, Paramus Photo Credit: Google Maps

Lord & Taylor is going out of business.

The company initially said it would be closing 19 stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.

On Thursday, Lord & Taylor said it will instead be closing all of its stores, including the nine in New Jersey, after 194 years in business.

"While we are still entertaining various opportunities, we believe it is prudent to simultaneously put the remainder of the stores into liquidation to maximize value of inventory for the estate while pursuing options for the company's brands," said Ed Kremer, Lord & Taylor's chief restructuring officer.

Lord & Taylor's New Jersey stores in Wayne, Rockaway and Livingston were already set to shutter. Its six others in Bridgewater, Freehold , Lawrenceville, Westfield and two in Paramus will now follow suit.

