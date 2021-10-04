Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Woman Gets Summons After 6-Month-Old Suffers Second-Degree Burns
Business

LOOK INSIDE: Dog Friendly Bar 'Schmitty's' Now Open In Hoboken

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Schmitty's
Schmitty's Photo Credit: Ashlina Design

A dog friendly bar has opened in Hoboken.

Schmitty's -- originally billed as the Backyard Bar -- is now open at the former site of Nag’s Head Pub, which closed last year.

While there are some elements of the bar still awaiting approval from the building department, the main bar is up and running serving beers, cocktails and featuring an indoor garden wall.

The facility was designed by Bergen-based Ashlina Designs, who collaborated with Larkspur Botanicals for greenery. 

Schmitty's

Ashlina Design

Schmitty's opened last Thursday and is located at 359 First St. in Hoboken.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.