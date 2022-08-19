Longtime Maywood Pizzeria Owners Evicted

A Maywood pizzeria is closing after 59 years in business after apparently being evicted.

Paperwork obtained by Daily Voice shows Angelo's pizzeria was evicted Monday, Aug. 15.

Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Mary Mafaro, whose son made the announcement of the Pleasant Avenue shop's closing on Facebook. He did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

"So sorry to hear this, been a staple of Maywood for such a long time," a longtime customer wrote. "Pleasant Ave will never be the same."

"Angelos made history back in the 60’s when Mr Mafaro installed that amazing rotating oven, no one could turn out the number of pies that Angelos could, that was genius," another said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.