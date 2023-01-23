Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters

A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business.

Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m.

"As many of you know, we have made the decision to close this chapter of our lives," the owners write.

"We are beyond thankfully to the entire Hoboken community for your lasting support and loyalty during our past 43 years of business."

Dom's was established by Dom and Flo Castelitto, and first opened at a storefront on 5th Street, Hoboken Girl reports. The shop moved to its current location at 506 grand in 1988, where Dom worked early hours baking his famous loaves, and more.

Condolences poured in on Facebook.

"OMG!!! The best bread, not just in Hoboken.. but in the whole of NY and NJ," one person said. "The amazing thing is each and every one of us grew up knowing nothing different. Dom's was always there... always the best... Like turning on the tap and water comes out... always there. And now... the end of an era."

"I selfishly wish you weren't retiring, but all good things must come to an end," another added. "I wish you both a long retirement and good health. Your bread has been a part of so many of my family's special celebrations and for that I am forever grateful."

