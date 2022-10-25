Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report

A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports.

SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.

The markets will boast a large selection of fresh fish, meats, bakery, sushi, flowers, dairy and more, Kim said. The Clifton store is set to open in Spring 2023 and the Passaic store in Fall 2023, NorthJersey.com reports.

Click here for the full story from NorthJersey.com.

