LAST CALL: The Dog & Cask In Rochelle Park To Shutter

Cecilia Levine
Dog and Cask on Route 17 southbound.
Dog and Cask on Route 17 southbound. Photo Credit: DefiantBrewingNJ Instagram

The Dog & Cask in Rochelle Park will be closing its doors.

The Route 17 craft pub and restaurant announced its last day will be Saturday, Oct. 26.

"We have had a great run here and got to meet so many truly amazing people, both staff and guests, over the past 6+ years," the popular joint said on Facebook .

"Obviously it is a sad occasion but we are so thankful for the good times we enjoyed and shared with so many. Those happy memories far outweigh the difficulty of closing."

The post had garnered nearly 50 comments in nearly four hours.

"Say it isn’t so!!! We loved going there on Friday nights," one loyal customer said.

"Close to home, around the block. It would be the meeting place for our local friends and get caught up. Celebrated the husband’s bday there recently. Sad to see you go."

Dog & Cask, 55 Route 17 southbound, Rochelle Park.

