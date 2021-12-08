LAST CALL: Popular Hoboken Bar Frequented By Eli Manning Shutters

A popular Hoboken bar frequented by Giant Eli Manning has closed.

Hudson Tavern owner Thomas Brennan announced last Saturday was the joint's last day in business.

"It has been so gratifying to be that home away from home to several generations in Hoboken," he wrote.

"I am touched and proud that for many of you, when you look back on some of your happiest occasions, they have taken place here.

"See you around the neighborhood."

The 14th Street bar -- which has closed temporarily a handful of times during the pandemic -- is on the market for $2.4 million.

Manning was spotted at Hudson Tavern several times with his family over the years.

Dozens of customers lamented the news.

"Oh no, my wife and I met at your restaurant, we were hoping to come back and visit soon," one person said. "So sorry to hear this, thank you for so many great memories."

"Tom this is certainly the end of an era," another wrote.

"I still remember living in my first Hoboken apartment right next to HT and seeing you every day. Greg and I ate there so much it was literally our home away form home. Thank you for all the wonderful memories."

