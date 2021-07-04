Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

La Fortaleza To Open 5th Location In Lodi

Cecilia Levine
La Fortaleza
La Fortaleza Photo Credit: La Fortaleza Instagram

A fast-growing authentic Mexican restaurant is coming to Lodi.

La Fortaleza made the announcement on their social media pages, but did not provide an address or opening date.

Arturo Ortegas opened the restaurant's first location in Passaic in 2001, with a desire to bring authentic Mexican food to New Jersey.

He started by selling a popular Mexican street sandwich, "cemitas," and word spread pretty quickly that La Fortaleza was the spot.

Later that year, Ortegas opened a larger location in Garfield, then a Clifton store in 2019.

The restaurant recently opened on Paterson Plank Road in Carlstadt, in the space was formerly occupied by Lola's Tequila House.

