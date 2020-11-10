Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
La Fortaleza Opens 4th Location At Former Site Of Lola's Tequila House In Carlstadt

Cecilia Levine
La Fortaleza
La Fortaleza Photo Credit: sweetstreatsandgoodeatz Instagram

A restaurant known for its authentic Mexican street sandwich and colorful decor is opening a fourth location in Bergen County.

La Fortaleza is opening on Paterson Plank Road in Carlstadt next month. The space was formerly home to Lola's Tequila House.

The restaurant has three other locations in Garfield, Clifton and Passaic.

La Fortaleza was founded by Arturo Ortegas, with a Passaic location in 2001, with a desire to bring authentic Mexican food to New Jersey.

He started by selling a popular Mexican street sandwich, "cemitas," and word spread pretty quickly that La Fortaleza was the spot.

Later that year, Ortegas opened a larger location in Garfield, then a Clifton store in 2019.

La Fortaleza, 335 Paterson Plank Road, Carlstadt.

