Kimchi Smoke won't be returning to Bergenfield after all.

The popular BBQ shop owned by award-winning chef Robert Austin Cho first opened in Bergenfield. The shop relocated the following year to its current Westwood location.

Construction on a second store at Fosters Village was set to begin in March, but those plans were put on hold in March due to COVID-19.

"There was a time, I thought I was going to close during the pandemic," Cho said in a Facebook post. "But I kept going not knowing what would happen."

Cho on Thursday announced plans for the new Bergenfield store have been cancelled, and Foster Village won't be getting a Kimchi Smoke.

Cho's Westwood location remains open for pickup and delivery through online ordering only.

"Let’s keep pushing," Cho said. "Keep supporting small business. #letsgowestwood."

Kimchi Smoke, 301 Center Ave., Westwood

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.