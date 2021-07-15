Contact Us
Johnson & Johnson Recalls 5 Neutrogena, Aveeno Sunscreens Due To Carcinogen Traces

Nicole Valinote
NEUTROGENA® Cool Dry Sport
NEUTROGENA® Cool Dry Sport Photo Credit: Flickr user Mike Mozart

Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its aerosol sunscreens after testing found low levels of a carcinogen in the products.

On Wednesday, July 14, the company reported that low levels of benzene were found in the following products:

  • NEUTROGENA® Beach Defense® aerosol sunscreen,
  • NEUTROGENA® Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen,
  • NEUTROGENA® Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen,
  • NEUTROGENA® Ultra Sheer® aerosol sunscreen, and
  • AVEENO® Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

J&J said benzene isn't an ingredient in any of the products, and it is investigating the cause. 

Anyone using these products should stop and discard them, the company said. Consumers can also contact the consumer care center with questions or to request a refund at 1-800-458-1673.

J&J added that incidents of melanoma are increasing worldwide and are often caused by excessive exposure to the sun. 

"It is important that people everywhere continue to take appropriate sun protection measures, including the continued use of alternative sunscreen," the company said. 

