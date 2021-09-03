Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds Charge NJ Amtrak Employee With Stealing, Fencing Chainsaws, Parts
Business

John's Fried Chicken Opens Paramus Store

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
John's Fried Chicken
John's Fried Chicken Photo Credit: John's Fried Chicken

One of the most popular fried chicken joints in North Jersey is expanding to Paramus.

John's Fried Chicken will be opening a location in the shopping center at E. Ridgewood Avenue.

The family-owned Dominican restaurant opened in 1974 and has stores in New York City, Guttenberg, Union City, Dover, Cliffside Park and Paterson.

The eatery is known for its fried chicken, rotisserie chicken and more authentic Dominican fare.

John's Fried Chicken in 2019 was named among the top three best spots for chicken around New York City.

It's not clear which storefront in the shopping center John's Chicken will occupy, and an opening date has not yet been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.