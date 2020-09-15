'Jersey Shore' Star Brings Morris County 'Snooki Shop' To NY

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is not returning for another season of MTV's "Jersey Shore" -- but she's got other plans in store.

The reality star is opening her second brick-and-mortar boutique the "Snooki Shop" on Main Street in Beacon, NY (Dutchess County).

Polizzi opened her first storefront in Madison two years ago.

While an opening date has not been announced for the Beacon store, the Madison store will be holding a grand opening event on Nov. 24.

