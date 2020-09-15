Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: BATTLE ENDS: Woodcliff Lake Agrees To Allow Orthodox Worship Center And Pay $1.5 Million
Business

'Jersey Shore' Star Brings Morris County 'Snooki Shop' To NY

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The Snooki Shop, Morris County
The Snooki Shop, Morris County Photo Credit: Google Maps

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is not returning for another season of MTV's "Jersey Shore" -- but she's got other plans in store.

The reality star is opening her second brick-and-mortar boutique the "Snooki Shop" on Main Street in Beacon, NY (Dutchess County).

Polizzi opened her first storefront in Madison two years ago.

While an opening date has not been announced for the Beacon store, the Madison store will be holding a grand opening event on Nov. 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.